Welsh Premiership: League game between RGC and Pontypridd rescheduled

The Welsh Premiership match between RGC and Pontypridd has been rescheduled because Pontypridd can not fulfil the scheduled game on Friday 18 January.

The Welsh Rugby Union have confirmed the game will be played later in the season.

The WRU say the match was scheduled for television in November and was due to be shown live on BBC Scrum V Live.

But Pontypridd could not raise a side for the Friday night fixture in Colwyn Bay.

This was because the game was being staged on a Friday evening rather than a Saturday afternoon with RGC the only Welsh Premiership side to be based in north Wales.

It remains unclear whether Pontypridd will face a WRU disciplinary hearing because they were unable to raise a side on the allotted fixture date.

Trouble Neath were docked six points earlier this season after failing to fulfil Saturday afternoon fixtures against Bedwas and RGC because of a lack of players.

Scrum V Live will instead televise Cardiff's home match with Carmarthen Quins on BBC Two Wales on Friday, 18 January at 20:00 GMT.