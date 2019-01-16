Taulupe Faletau: Bath hope Wales back-rower could make early return

Faletau fractured his arm in a Premiership game against Exeter in October

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder is hopeful Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau could prove his fitness before the end of the Six Nations tournament.

Faletau broke his arm for a second time in the 18-16 win over Wasps on his return after 13 weeks out of the game.

Wales did not name Faletau in their 39-man Six Nations squad because of the injury.

"It's within the four-to-six weeks range, we're hopeful it's in that timeline," said Blackadder.

"If something goes wrong it's a little longer."

Wales' squad for the tournament includes a number of players who are injury concerns, but coach Warren Gatland omitted Faletau because the Welsh Rugby Union believed his injury would take eight weeks to heal.

Wales face France in the opening match in Paris on 1 February and travel to play Italy eight days later.

England visit Cardiff on 23 February but if Faletau makes a quicker recovery than first predicted he could be available for the trip to Scotland on 9 March and the finale in Cardiff against Ireland seven days later.

Bath and Wales will be wary - Saturday was Faletau's comeback game three months after breaking the same arm against Exeter in October 2018.

"You feel more for the player," said Blackadder.

"It is a fresh injury. Often it is symptomatic of having a plate and a screw and it must have got hit right on this little point. It is one of those freakish things that is so unfortunate.

"It is just one of these things that happen where there is a screw which held in a plate and he got a little fracture.

"When we are in this window it means he misses out playing for Wales, but we get him back so there is a silver lining to this."