Tom O'Flaherty: Exeter winger reflects on unconventional route to Premiership

Tom O'Flaherty's try against Castres was his first for Exeter outside domestic cup competitions

Exeter winger Tom O'Flaherty's route to a place in the top side in English rugby has been far from conventional.

Less than two years ago he was studying for a French degree while playing for Bridgend in the Welsh Premiership and trying to get into the Ospreys' Pro 12 side.

Fast forward to 2019 and O'Flaherty has just scored his first European try and is set to play in arguably Exeter's biggest game of the season.

"You have to have some sort of confidence about you," the 24-year-old Londoner tells BBC Sport on a murky day at Sandy Park.

He is preparing for Exeter's make-or-break trip to Munster in their final European Champions Cup pool game.

Following his touchdown that sealed a bonus-point win against French champions Castres last Sunday, another victory could see the Chiefs claim an unlikely place in the last eight.

"If you don't think you're going to be in this position, and you can't see yourself being in this position, then you probably won't be in it," said O'Flaherty.

"But things have allowed me chances to get into the team and I'd like to think that up to this point I've been able to take them."

From Blackheath to the Champions Cup, via Wales

O'Flaherty mainly featured in the Anglo-Welsh Cup for Ospreys

Exeter have some big-name wings at their disposal: British and Irish Lions Jack Nowell and Alex Cuthbert, Argentina's Santiago Cordero and the prolific Olly Woodburn.

But when Nowell, Woodburn and Cuthbert were all sidelined, Exeter turned to O'Flaherty.

Having previously only started Anglo-Welsh and Premiership Cup games for Exeter, few knew much about him.

But in starting six of the last seven matches, O'Flaherty - who moved to Sandy Park in the summer of 2017 - has impressed with his work-rate and pace.

He started out at Blackheath in National One before a spell travelling and then returned to play rugby at university; he also spent a year playing the equivalent of 'A' League rugby in France while studying in Montpellier.

"It's almost like climbing a ladder," he says of his career so far.

"When I was at university and I started playing in the Welsh Premiership you're aware that if you play well for Bridgend you have a chance for the Ospreys.

"They expressed an interest, so I wanted to progress there and then eventually when I did the opportunity to come to Exeter presented itself.

"When you find yourself here you don't want to be making up the numbers."

Keeping his place

O'Flaherty had only played around 20 minutes of Premiership rugby before making his first start against Harlequins in November

Exeter's style of play, which often sees the wingers take possession in midfield, has taken a bit of adjustment for O'Flaherty.

But he feels his overall game has improved under director of rugby Rob Baxter and head coach Ali Hepher.

"You're not just on the end of things here, you're going to be in the middle of things and you've got to improve your ball skills and improve your decision-making," he says.

"It's pretty unconventional for a winger, but it's really conducive for improving your rugby."

When everyone is fit at Exeter, O'Flaherty knows he will have a job on his hands to stay in the line-up.

But the fact that he has not looked out of place in a team that are four points clear at the top of the Premiership means there is just as much pressure on Exeter's more well-known names to oust him, as there is on him to try and stay in.

"We're in a fortunate position here in that there's so much competition, so it forces you to get better, you can't take your foot off the gas at all," he adds.

"Everyone knows that if you have an off day you probably won't be playing the next week."