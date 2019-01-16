Ian Keatley: Munster and Ireland fly-half to join Benetton for next season

Keatley's most recent appearance for Ireland was against Argentina in 2017

Ireland international Ian Keatley has agreed to join Italian side Benetton Rugby at the end of the season.

Keatley, 31, who can play centre, fly-half and full-back will move to Treviso following an eight-year Munster career.

The Dublin-native trails only Ronan O'Gara on Munster's all-time scoring list with 1,247 points from his 180 games for the province.

Having made his Ireland debut against Canada in 2009, Keatley has scored 37 points in seven Test appearances.

"I am very happy to start a new chapter in my career at Benetton Rugby. This is a fantastic opportunity for my wife and daughter to experience something very different," said Keatley.

"At this moment Benetton is one of the top clubs for achieving something special and I want to be part of this exciting journey.

"I also believe that with the excellent work being done by the staff and my new teammates we can contribute together to achieve many successes."

The former Leinster academy player, who also spent three years at Connacht before his move to Munster in 2011, is third on the list of all-time points scorers in the Pro14 with 1,428 points and he is fifth on the list of most games played (196 matches) in the league.

He will join fellow Dublin-native and former Leinster teammate Ian McKinley in the Benetton squad, with McKinley and Tommaso Allan both expected to be part of the Italy panel at the Rugby World Cup later this year.

"Right away Ian was informed about our project and objectives, and as happened with [flanker Dewaldt] Duvenage he married the idea of ​​being a constant support for our younger players to help them in their growth path," said Benetton Rugby director of sport, Antonio Pavanello.

"In a particular season like the next, given the numerous commitments of the Italian national team and the players that we may lose then, we are sure that Keatley will bring experience and solidity in several positions in the back line."