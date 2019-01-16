Six Nations 2019: Elinor Snowsill returns as Rowland Phillips seeks Wales wins

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales women are aiming for a run of Six Nations wins according to fly-half Elinor Snowsill

Guinness Six Nations Venues: London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Dublin, Paris and Rome Dates: 1 February-16 March Coverage: Follow live coverage across BBC TV, radio, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Wales women must win Six Nations games this season to show they are making progress, says coach Rowland Phillips.

He has added experienced fly-half Elinor Snowsill and uncapped hooker Molly Kelly to his 34-strong squad.

Wales finished bottom of the table in 2018, losing every game after a narrow opening victory over Scotland.

Wins since then against South Africa and Hong Kong, before running Canada close, have given Phillips hope for better results this year.

"We need to now win games and get that winning mentality," he said.

"Over the last few years there's been a lot of talk about development, but I think now we need to measure ourselves more on results."

Phillips has kept faith in the players who featured in the autumn with the addition of Snowsill and Kelly to a youthful squad.

"We had a young squad in the autumn with three 17-year-olds who were in the squad because they are very, very good players.

"We're building long-term for the World Cup and we need to get there with a young energised team with plenty of caps and experience under their belts."

Wales will prepare for the tournament with a warm-up match away against Ireland on Sunday, 20 January, with Phillips taking a squad of 26 players to Donnybrook.

"We'll look to rotate things and give people opportunities.

"They're running well and working hard and the Ireland game on Sunday will be part of our preparation with both sides making changes whenever we want."

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign away to defending champions France in Montpellier on Saturday, 2 February.

Wales Women Six Nations squad:

Forwards: Carys Phillips (capt, Ospreys), Alex Callender (Scarlets), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Bethan Lewis (Ospreys), Brea Leung (RGC), Cara Hope (Ospreys), Caryl Thomas (Dragons), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Gwen Crabb (Ospreys), Gwenllian Pyrs (RGC), Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Manon Johnes (Cardiff Blues), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Molly Kelly (RGC), Natalia John (Ospreys), Sioned Harries (Scarlets), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys)

Backs: Alecs Donovan (Ospreys), Alicia McComish (Dragons), Bethan Davies (RGC), Caitlin Lewis (Scarlets), Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears), Ffion Lewis (Scarlets), Hannah Bluck (Dragons), Hannah Jones (Scarlets), Jazz Joyce (Scarlets), Jess Kavanagh (RGC), Keira Bevan (Ospreys), Lauren Smyth (Ospreys), Lisa Neumann (RGC), Lleucu George (Scarlets), Niamh Terry (RGC), Robyn Wilkins (Cardiff Blues)