Challenge Cup: Ospreys rest current Wales stars in Pau

Challenge Cup: Pau v Ospreys Venue: Stade du Hameau Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Ospreys plan to rest their Wales stars for their final European Challenge Cup group match away to Pau, despite having a slim chance of going through.

They have to collect a bonus point win and hope other results go their way.

"It's unlikely we're going to be able to get through, but it's important we give a good account of ourselves," said assistant coach Brad Davis.

Worcester have already won Pool Two while second-place Ospreys have just 12 points from their five games.

The Warriors' last-minute 20-18 victory at the Liberty Stadium cost the Ospreys their chance to top the group, while Pau are out of contention.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has not played in the second-tier European competition under plans to manage his work-load, while George North, Scott Williams, Owen Watkin, Aled Davies and Justin Tipuric will also be rested.

Ospreys have four front-line props - Nicky Smith, Rhodri Jones, Ma'afu Fia and Tom Botha - out injured, along with lock Adam Beard.

Davis, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has defended the strategy of concentrating on the Pro14 and qualification for the 2019-20 European Champions Cup.

"It's very difficult for us to fight on all fronts," said Davis.

"Clermont and Northampton are in the Challenge Cup, and it's difficult for us at this stage with our squad depth to say, 'We could do this a bit harder in the Challenge Cup'.

"Where we are in our (Pro14) league has to be the priority, and we've been able to expose a lot of our younger players to European rugby, hopefully over time we'll get that pay-back."

Evans ignored

Ospreys full-back Dan Evans made his Wales debut in a 32-23 win over Canada in May 2009

Full-back Dan Evans will make his 127th Ospreys appearance in four and a half seasons, having been a Dragons regular previously.

He is "happy" with life as a regional stalwart, ten years after his only two Wales caps in North America.

"You think, 'Is it a bit of a joke I haven't been selected over the last five seasons?'," Evans said of his continuing Six Nations omission.

"Maybe it is, but it's not my selection to make, but I'm happy providing for my Ospreys team, if I wasn't playing rugby anywhere I'd be even more grumpy!"

Evans, 30, fears he may be too old to impress the new Wales coaching team after the World Cup.

"There's been the same national set-up since I started playing professional rugby, so have I come at the wrong time? Maybe I have, but I've achieved a lot."

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistants: Eddie Hogan-O'Connell (IRFU), Shane Kierans (IRFU)

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)