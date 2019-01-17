European Champions Cup: Edinburgh v Montpellier (Fri)

Edinburgh have a 100% record at Murrayfield this season in all competitions

European Champions Cup Venue: Murrayfield Stadium Date: Friday, 18 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio Scotland & live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

Edinburgh go with an unchanged line-up against Montpellier at Murrayfield as they aim to land a home quarter-final in the Champions Cup.

The French visitors are three points behind Richard Cockerill's side going into the final Pool Two match.

An Edinburgh win would also secure Glasgow Warriors' progress as one of the three best runners-up.

"We've given ourselves the opportunity to finish top and to be at home in the quarter-finals," said Cockerill.

"I want us to take that opportunity. We're going to go out there, gumshields in, sleeves rolled up and we're going to get in the middle of it and see where we get to.

"All the pressure will be on them - they're the A-listers. They've won one of their last 13 away European games and that was at Glasgow, but they'll have expectations to get out of this group.

"They've got some great coaches and world class players, but we're going to do everything we can to win and I believe we can do it if we get it right."

Montpellier, under former Scotland head coach Vern Cotter, are currently ninth in the French Top 14, 20 points behind leaders Clermont Auvergne.

Edinburgh opened their first Champions Cup campaign for five seasons with a 21-15 defeat away at Montpellier, with the hosts hanging on under heavy second-half pressure.

However, Cockerill's men secured a famous win in France last weekend, seeing off Toulon 28-17 to make it four European wins in a row.

And the same 23 players have been entrusted to maintain's Edinburgh 100% home record in all competitions this term.

Darcy Graham, Blair Kinghorn and James Johnstone were the try-scorers in Toulon, while Jaco van der Walt kicked two conversions and three penalties.

Centre Chris Dean will go into the winner-takes-top-spot contest buoyed by a first call-up to the Scotland squad, while Fiji number eight Bill Mata has been in imperious form.

A Montpellier win at Murrayfield could leave Edinburgh needing a Glasgow defeat at Saracens on Saturday to make sure they get through.

If results go the way of the Pro14 pair, it would be the first time both Scottish sides have been in the quarter-finals.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Graham, Johnstone, Dean, Van der Merwe, Van der Walt, Pyrgos, Schoeman, McInally (capt), Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Cherry, Dell, Berghan, McKenzie, Crosbie, Fowles, Hickey, Socino.

Montpellier: Steyn, Nagusa, Vincent, Serfontein, Immelman, Goosen, Pienaar, Fichten, Du Plessis, Du Plessis, Van Rensburg, Du Plessis, Ouedraogo, Camara, Picamoles (capt).

Replacements: Guidicelli, Tcheishvili, Chilachava, Galletier, Reilhac, Paillaugue, Martin, Willemse.