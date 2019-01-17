Liam Howley: Jersey Reds sign scrum-half from New Zealand

Liam Howley could make his debut in Jersey Reds' Championship game with Bedford on Saturday

Jersey Reds have signed New Zealand-based scrum-half Liam Howley.

The 22-year-old has agreed a deal until May 2020, having previously played Mitre 10 Cup rugby for Southland.

He has also been a member of the development squad for Super Rugby's Highlanders franchise and had trials for New Zealand's Under 20 side.

Howley comes in as cover after Harlequins youngster Calum Waters ended his loan spell at St Peter in December for family reasons.

"Liam's talent was recommended via contacts in New Zealand and now he has a chance to take his career to the next level in a full-time professional environment," said Jersey head coach Harvey Biljon.

"He's impressed in training so far and will add depth to our squad at an important stage of the season."