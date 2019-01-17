Jeff Toomaga-Allen: Wasps to sign New Zealand prop from Hurricanes

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen also played for the All Blacks against the Barbarians in November 2017, having been part of their Rugby Championship squad that year

Former New Zealand prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen will join Wasps next season from Super Rugby's Hurricanes.

The 28-year-old, who won one cap for the All Blacks against Japan in 2013, has agreed an undisclosed length deal.

Toomaga-Allen, who played in the 2015 Super Rugby final, links up with former Hurricanes team-mate Brad Shields, who moved to the Ricoh Arena last summer.

He is the second All Black signed by Wasps this week, following the capture of centre Malakai Fekitoa from Toulon.

"To bring someone of Jeff's calibre to the club is fantastic news," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said:

"Jeff is a solid scrummager while also being strong in defence, and like most New Zealanders, he is gifted with ball in hand so he's a terrific all-round player.

"We're looking forward to him joining us next season as he'll provide a real wealth of experience to the front row."

Meanwhile prop Will Stuart will leave the club in the summer having made 24 appearances after coming through the Wasps academy.