Rob Baxter: Exeter's Premiership schedule ahead of Champions Cup games is 'madness'

Rob Baxter's side have only made the knockout stages of Europe's premier club competition once before in 2016

Exeter boss Rob Baxter says the scheduling of his side's Premiership matches if they reach the Champions Cup knockout stages is "madness".

Chiefs must beat Munster on Saturday to have a chance making the last eight for the first time since 2016.

But he is frustrated that his side's league games prior to the knockout rounds will be played on Sundays.

"Sometimes we really hamper ourselves as a competition," Baxter said before the key game in Limerick.

To progress, Exeter must earn four more points than Munster in winning the match to top their pool - either by winning with neither side getting a bonus point or by Exeter scoring four tries and Munster being held to one bonus point.

Should that happen they will face West County rivals Bath at Sandy Park in the Premiership on Sunday, 24 March before an away European trip the following weekend in the quarter-finals.

If they make the semi-finals, they would host last season's beaten Premiership semi-finalists Wasps on the Sunday before.

"I look at it and it just seems madness," Baxter added.

"You're an English team that's still alive in the Champions Cup, and I'm not saying by any means that we're going to go through, but if we did our next two fixtures pre-Champions Cup are Sundays.

"No-one's going to tell me that that's helping us prepare."