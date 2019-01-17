British and Irish Lions 2021: Warren Gatland in head coach conversations for South Africa tour

All Blacks captain Kieran Read and Lions skipper Sam Warburton share the trophy after the drawn 2017 series

Warren Gatland has held preliminary "informal conversations" over coaching the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

The Wales coach, who will step down after the 2019 World Cup, has overseen two previous Lions tours.

Gatland led the tourists to a 2-1 win against Australia in 2013 and a drawn series in New Zealand four years later.

The 55-year-old has has now said a third tour in charge was "definitely a possibility".

The New Zealander was speaking at a Welsh Rugby Union event in Cardiff on Wednesday night.

Gatland told an audience of Welsh rugby supporters he would take a break from the game after standing down as Wales coach following the Rugby World Cup in Japan this autumn.

The Wales boss admitted he could then potentially take the Lions role for the 12 months in the lead-up to the 2021 tour of South Africa where 10 years ago he was forwards coach in Sir Ian McGeechan's team.

McGeechan is the only man to lead the Lions on three successive tours and Gatland could follow suit.

Following the drawn series in New Zealand - the Lions have only won once there in 100 years - Gatland had initially suggested he would be prepared to take charge of the Lions for a third successive time in South Africa.

But in the aftermath of the tour, during which he was parodied in the New Zealand press as a clown, Gatland said in October 2017 he would not put himself forward to face the Springboks: "I wouldn't subject myself to that.

"I'm done. I hated the tour. I did. I just hated the press and the negativity in New Zealand.

"What I've learned from my Lions' experiences is how difficult it is to put some continuity together in terms of people and staff, and the lack of preparation time. Let someone else do it. Let someone else reinvent the wheel."

Gatland said he had been "hurt" by criticism from within the Lions camp following comments from Irish flanker Sean O'Brien that the team could have won the series 3-0 with better coaching.

But Gatland says he will consider a third Lions tour in charge, although he admitted he was also looking at other options.

The former hooker said at the time there was "something magical about the Lions" and he hoped the game's senior figures will help to preserve that magic.

He has called for the Lions squad to be given a week of preparation time before flying to South Africa for the 2021 tour.

This was following indications from English Premiership Rugby boss Mark McCafferty the Aviva Premiership will not shorten the 2020-21 season by a week to accommodate the Lions.

Speaking at the WRU event at Cardiff's St David's Hall, Gatland also played-up Wales' chances of success at the World Cup in Japan, saying that "nobody is going to fancy playing us when we get going".

Asked what he believes will be his legacy as Welsh coach after he stands down following that tournament, he said: "Putting some pride back into the shirt."

Gatland was speaking alongside former Wales and Lions captain Sam Warburton, ex Wales and Lions number 8 Scott Quinnell, WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips and commentator and former international Eddie Butler.