Ireland v England: Dylan Hartley not in squad for Six Nations opener

Hartley scored tries against New Zealand and Japan in the autumn, only his third and fourth scores in 97 England caps

Six Nations 2019: Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium Date: Saturday 2 February Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live

Co-captain Dylan Hartley is absent from England's initial Six Nations squad because of a knee injury.

The Northampton hooker has not played in nearly four weeks and will not be available for England's tournament opener against Ireland on 2 February.

Four uncapped players make Eddie Jones' 35-man squad, with forwards Ben Earl and Jack Singleton and backs Dan Robson and Ollie Thorley all named.

Prop Dan Cole has been recalled, but scrum-half Danny Care is left out.

Flanker Chris Robshaw and centre Jonathan Joseph have not been not considered because of injury, but there are returns for Mako and Billy Vunipola and lock Joe Launchbury.

Hartley, meanwhile, has been struggling with a knee problem for much of the past month, with Jones confirming he will not be fit for the trip to Dublin.

Fly-half Owen Farrell will take on sole captaincy duties.

"Dylan won't be available for the Ireland game so we won't take him to Portugal but we are hopeful he will be back later in the Championship," Jones said.

"Owen will be captain by himself and he will certainly have great support from a number of senior players."

England squad to face Ireland:

Forwards: Jack Clifford, Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Nathan Hughes, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Ben Moon, Brad Shields, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Chris Ashton, Mike Brown, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Ollie Devoto, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Ollie Thorley, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs.