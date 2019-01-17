Ollie Griffiths missed the Dragons' festive derbies with a knee injury

European Challenge Cup: Dragons v ASM Clermont Auvergne Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Friday, 18 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio Wales commentary and live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Wales back-rower Ollie Griffiths will make his first start in over a month when Dragons host Clermont Auvergne.

However the Welsh region are without Cory Hill (shoulder), Ross Moriarty (concussion), Elliot Dee (ankle) and Leon Brown (thumb) as interim head coach Ceri Jones makes 10 changes.

Clermont make 12 changes having already topped Pool 1, while Dragons are unable to progress to the knockout stages.

The French Top 14 side have not lost in three months in all competitions.

The Dragons will also be without prop Aaron Jarvis who has been ruled out for the rest of the season after hamstring surgery, while centre Tyler Morgan is missing with a knee problem.

Griffiths packs down at number eight in the back-row alongside Wales flanker Aaron Wainwright and Harrison Keddie.

In the front row, South African prop Brok Harris will make his 100th appearance for the region while prop Lloyd Fairbrother is back from a three-week suspension.

However, there is no room in the squad for Gavin Henson, who made his comeback in last weekend's 59-3 victory over Romanian side Timisoara Saracens .

Jarryd Sage and Adam Warren reunite in midfield while scrum half Rhodri Williams gets the nod to play at half back with Jason Tovey, who is just five points short of clocking up 1,000 points for Dragons in all competitions.

Clermont Auvergne centre Apisai Naqalevu scored twice against Dragons in their 49-24 win on 15 December

Clermont have not included their France Six Nations squad members Wesley Fofana, Camille Lopez, Damian Penaud, Morgan Parra, Arthur Iturria and Sebastien Vahaamahina, while Greig Laidlaw, Davit Zirakashvili, Peceli Yato and Fritz Lee are also missing.

Sipili Falatea starts at tighthead prop for the first time while Julien Ruaud will make his first appearance of the season in the back row.

Number eight Damien Chouly will make his 150th appearance.

Dragons: Zane Kirchner; Jared Rosser, Adam Warren, Jarryd Sage, Hallam Amos; Jason Tovey, Rhodri Williams; Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard (Capt), Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Harrison Keddie, Aaron Wainwright, Ollie Griffiths.

Replacements: Rhys Lawrence, Dan Suter, Chris Coleman, Huw Taylor, James Benjamin, Rhodri Davies, Josh Lewis, Jordan Williams.

Clermont Auvergne: Nick Abendanon; Peter Betham, George Moala, Apisai Naqalevu, Remy Grosso; Patricio Fernandez, Charlie Cassang; Beqa Kakabadze, Benjamin Kayser, Sipili Falatea, Paul Jedrasiak, Flip Van Der Merwe, Julian Ruaud, Alexandre Fischer, Damian Chouly (Capt).

Replacements: Yohan Beheregaray, Loni Uhila, Mickael Simutoga, Jacobus Van Tonder, Maxence Lemardelet, Kevin Viallard, Dorian Lavernhe, Tani Vili.

Referee: Ian Tempest (Eng)

Assistant referees: George Selwood (Eng), Rob Warburton (Eng)

TMO: Geoff Warren (Eng)

