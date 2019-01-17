European Champions Cup: Josh Turnbull and Jarrod Evans relishing Wales call

More than seven and a half years separated Josh Turnbull and Jarrod Evans' respective Wales debuts

Challenge Cup: Cardiff Blues v Lyon Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and the BBC Sport website.

Cardiff Blues forward Josh Turnbull says he will happily play anywhere to get into Wales' World Cup squad.

Turnbull, 30, who can play lock, flanker or number eight, has had his first Six Nations call since 2011.

"If they're looking for a versatile player, hopefully that'll give me an extra tick," he said.

He is due to feature in Cardiff Blues' European finale against Lyon alongside Wales squad fly-halves Gareth Anscombe and Jarrod Evans.

Turnbull counts just one Six Nations appearance among ten caps spread over seven years, but his consistent regional form and versatility in the pack has given him a chance of making Wales' 31-man party for the World Cup in Japan.

"I'm chuffed to bits. There've been times when I've gone on tour, South Africa, New Zealand in 2016, Argentina and America last year, I'm one of those guys who keeps plugging away and I'm not going to give up any opportunity to play for Wales," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"Having a good run of games for the Blues has helped, regardless of what number I've got on my back, I'm just enjoying my rugby."

Cardiff Blues team-mate Jarrod Evans, who won his debut cap as a late replacement against Scotland in November 2018, is surprised to be included.

The 22-year-old was out injured for a month, before returning off the bench in round five of the European Champions Cup in Glasgow.

But with Dan Biggar (knee) and Rhys Patchell (hamstring) struggling through injury, Evans is one of four fly-halves in Wales' Six Nations squad.

"It came as a bit of a shock, I've been out for a few weeks with my shoulder, but nevertheless I'm really happy to be there and I'll give it my all," said Evans.

"If you're injured, you're out of the window and I didn't expect I'd be in the Six Nations this time round, but I'm grateful for the opportunity.

"Everyone wants to win the Six Nations, but everything is looking forward to the World Cup. Wales have been building for the last two years, built some real depth in various positions and it can only be good for Welsh rugby."

Despite his relative lack of experience, Blues team-mate Anscombe revealed previously that Evans came across with confidence in the squad during the autumn series.

"The boys said you've got to stand up and say your piece," said Evans.

"You've got to express yourself as much as you can, there's no real hiding place in a rugby environment, it's the only way you can go about it and it comes with the jersey."

Cardiff Blues aim to finish their Champions Cup campaign by completing a second double over Lyon, after taking a losing bonus point in Glasgow.

Cardiff Blues: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Lyon: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

Assistants: Hamish Smales, Andrew Jackson.

TMO: Rowan Kitt