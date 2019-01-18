Lewis Boyce, Christian Judge, Will Stuart and Mike Williams: Bath sign four forwards

Lewis Boyce has represented England at under-18 and under-20 level

Bath have bolstered their forwards for next season by announcing four new signings in their pack.

Harlequins prop Lewis Boyce, 22, who was called up to England's squad during last year's Six Nations, is one of three props to join in the summer.

Cornish Pirates' Christian Judge, 25, who has spent time on loan at Saracens this season, and Wasps' Will Stuart, 22, are also moving to The Rec.

Todd Blackadder's side will also gain Leicester flanker Mike Williams, 27.

"We are going to go into next season even stronger as a squad, and Lewis, Christian, Will and Mike will play a huge role for us moving forward," said Blackadder.

"They have a real hunger to develop and have the traits we look for to enhance the competitive environment both on the training field and matchday."