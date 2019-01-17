World Rugby Sevens Series: Wales name three uncapped players in squad

From the section

Tom Rogers in action for the Scarlets A team

Wales have named three uncapped players for the Hamilton and Sydney legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Wales under-20s players Rio Dyer (Dragons), Tom Rogers (Scarlets) and Reuben Morgan-Williams (Ospreys) are set to make their sevens debuts at FMG Stadium Waikato on 25 January.

There is also a return for Cardiff Blues back rower Sion Bennett.

The Sydney Sevens will take place a week later on 2 February.

Wales Sevens: Joe Jenkins, Owen Jenkins, Ben Roach, Luke Treharne (Capt), Dane Blacker, Sion Bennett, Dafydd Smith, Rio Dyer, George Gasson, Joe Goodchild, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Tom Rogers Aberavon: Mike Wilson.