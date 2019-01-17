Siale Piutau: Bristol Bears centre signs new contract with Premiership club

Siale Piutau plays alongside his younger brother, former New Zealand international Charles, at Bristol

Bristol Bears centre Siale Piutau has signed a new one-year contract with the Premiership club.

The Tonga international, 33, has played 10 times this season and 36 appearances in total for Bristol since joining in 2017.

"He brings nous and physicality to our game and is one of our leaders, on and off the field," said head coach Pat Lam.

Piutau plays alongside his younger brother, Charles, at Bristol.