European Champions Cup: Cardiff Blues v Lyon (Sat)

Cardiff Blues number eight Nick Williams will make his 60th appearance for the region on Saturday

Challenge Cup: Cardiff Blues v Lyon Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and the BBC Sport website.

Nick Williams will captain the Cardiff Blues for the first time as John Mulvihill makes 11 changes for their game against Lyon on Saturday.

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe will start at full-back as fellow Six Nations squad member Jarrod Evans lines up at outside-half.

Flankers Josh Turnbull and Josh Navidi are named in the Blues back-row alongside Williams.

Neither the Blues nor Lyon can qualify for the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

"Nick [Williams] is a natural leader and an important figure in our squad going forward this season and particularly during this period," said Mulvihill.

"His energy, experience and calmness under pressure is a huge asset for us."

Tomos Williams starts on Saturday at scrum-half alongside half-back partner Evans, while Rhys Carré, Liam Belcher and Dmitri Arhip form a new look front row.

Macauley Cook comes into the second-row and Rey Lee-Lo replaces Willis Halaholo at centre.

"Lyon are a quality Top 14 team with a star-stuffed squad, who are challenging for a top finish to their season," Mulvihill added.

"It's a huge game for us and the significance of a good performance and result will set us up nicely with some massive games coming up."

Cardiff Blues: Gareth Anscombe; Owen Lane, Harri Millard, Rey Lee-Lo, Aled Summerhill; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carré, Liam Belcher, Dmitri Arhip, Macauley Cook, Rory Thornton, Josh Turnbull, Josh Navidi, Nick Williams (c).

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Corey Domachowski, Scott Andrews, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Olly Robinson, Lewis Jones, Garyn Smith, Matthew Morgan.

Lyon: Toby Arnold; Xavier Mignot, Rudi Wulf, Adrien Seguret, Alexis Palisson; Jean-Marcellin Buttin, Charl McLeod; Raphael Chaume, Jeremie Maurouard, Kévin Yaméogo, Loann Goujon, Etienne Oosthuizen, Dylan Cretin, Liam Gill (c), Carl Fearns.

Replacements: Virgile Lacombe, Alexandre Menini, Hamza Kaabèche, Francois van der Merwe, Deon Fourie, Jean-Marc Doussain, Charlie Ngatai, Quentin Delord,

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU)

Assistants: Hamish Smales (RFU), Andrew Jackson (RFU).

TMO: Rowan Kitt (RFU)