European Challenge Cup: Bordeaux-Begles v Connacht (Sat)

Connacht academy scrum-half Stephen Kerins, 22, will make his senior debut against Bordeaux

European Champions Cup Venue: Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Scrum-half Stephen Kerins will make his debut for Connacht in their European Challenge Cup match against Bordeaux.

The Irish province know that a win at Stade Chaban-Delmas will guarantee a place in the quarter-final draw.

Lock Quinn Roux captains Connacht for the first time as half-back pair Caolin Blade and Jack Carty are named on the bench following their Ireland call-ups.

Flanker Alexandre Roumat will captain Bordeaux, who have no chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Connacht number eight Eoin McKeon will make his first start since suffering a shoulder injury against Glasgow on the opening day of the season while Tom Farrell, who was also included in Ireland's Six Nations' squad this week, will resume his centre partnership with Bundee Aki.

Full-back Tiernan O'Halloran joins Matt Healy and Darragh Leader in a potent back three while replacement hooker Jonny Murphy is named in the Connacht matchday squad for the first time.

France international Baptiste Serin will start at scrum-half for Bordeaux while New Zealander Seta Tamanivalu will make his first start at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

"We haven't really looked at all the different permutations, all we know is we need to get to Bordeaux and do a job," said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

"Ideally it would be a bonus-point win but a win is all we're focusing on at the minute."

Bordeaux: D Domvo; N Plazy, S Tamanivalu, U Seuteni, G Tilsley; L Meret, B Serin; L Delboubes, M Lamothe, V Afatia, M Galarza, C Cazeaux, C Woki, A Roumat, L Houston.

Replacements: A Pelissie, J Poirot, V Cobilas, A Amosa, N Decron, J Gimbert, S Desaubies, G Cros.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; D Leader, T Farrell, B Aki, M Healy; D Horwitz, S Kerins; P McCabe, S Delahunt, F Bealham, G Thornbury, Q Roux (capt), P Boyle, J Connolly, E McKeon.

Replacements: J Murphy, M Burke, D Robertson-McCoy, J Connon, E Masterson, C Blade, J Carty, E Griffin.

