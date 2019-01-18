Steve Lansdown: Ring-fence Premiership for three years, says Bristol Bears owner

Steve Lansdown's Bristol Bears have not played consecutive seasons in the top tier for 10 years

Rugby's Premiership should be ring-fenced for a three-year period, Bristol Bears owner Steve Lansdown has said.

At present, one side is relegated from the 12-team top flight each season and replaced by the Championship winners.

Lansdown, 66, wants the existing 12 teams and London Irish - who were relegated last term - protected.

"After that three-year window, a club that wins the Championship and has good infrastructure should play-off with the bottom team," he told BBC Points West.

"I'd never say take away the opportunity [for promotion forever] but it's got to be controlled a bit more.

"If you look at a number of clubs who could come up from the Championship - I don't want to be disrespectful to any of them but - they don't have the wherewithal to add value to the Premiership.

"So you have got to give them the opportunity to build that infrastructure. Then you're not having a club coming up that plays on a park, adding no value to the Premiership."

Bristol Bears were promoted from the Championship last summer and are 10th - seven points above bottom side Newcastle Falcons - after 12 matches so far this season.

Asked if he thought the Rugby Football Union were on board with his proposal, Lansdown replied: "I would doubt it at the moment, but they would be silly not to recognise that the opportunity is there to do this."

In December, private equity firm CVC concluded a deal that will give them a 27% stake in Premiership Rugby in exchange for more than £200m investment into the competition.

"I would like to see the Premiership clubs have the opportunity to use this investment from the CVC deal to invest in their infrastructure and academy players, so the Premiership becomes free-standing and established," Lansdown added.

'We'll get swamped' - Lansdown warns against not expanding to China

Lansdown, who also owns second-tier football club Bristol City - who share their Ashton Gate ground with the Bears - believes the proposed investment can help rugby union "become a more worldwide" sport.

He also feels the league should look to expand into markets in China as well as the United States, where Saracens have already played two league matches.

"There are a lot of people in China, a lot of people who are mad-keen on sport and want to be involved. It's a mass consumer market," Lansdown continued.

"The United States is another mass consumer market. That's where we've got to go to, not the small countries. That's where you get your marketing and economic benefit."

Asked if we might see Premiership matches played in China in the future, he responded: "I'm sure you might.

"Those are the two main areas, east and west, China and the US. If we can develop those markets the game will be well on its way.

"Look what the NFL are doing, and the NBA are now here [in London]. With America bringing their sport to Europe, we've got to take our sport to the US, China and the rest of the world.

"We can't just sit back thinking our traditions are great and everything else. We'll get swamped."