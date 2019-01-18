Richard Cockerill: No reason why Edinburgh can't go further in Champions Cup

Darcy Graham (right) scored the decisive try as Edinburgh reached the quarter-finals

There is "no reason" Edinburgh cannot reach the semi-finals of the Champions Cup, says head coach Richard Cockerill.

An historic 19-10 victory over Montpellier earned Edinburgh a home quarter-final as they topped Pool Five.

And after just one defeat in the competition so far, Cockerill believes they can take further scalps.

"Whoever comes here in the quarter-finals, whether Munster or Exeter, we would like to think we could give them a fright," he said.

"There's no reason why not. It's in our own heads. We're going to do everything we can to win."

Edinburgh's victory also guaranteed Glasgow Warriors a place in the quarter-finals ahead of their final match with Saracens on Saturday.

It is the first time two Scottish sides have progressed from the pool stage of Europe's elite competition.

"There's always one downside isn't there?" Cockerill joked. "It's about time Edinburgh held their corner in Scottish rugby, isn't it?

"I love the rivalry and banter, and it's good we have done our little brothers a favour."

Vern Cotter's Montpellier came to Murrayfield with the chance to top Pool Five and, despite leading 10-9 early in the second-half, left disappointed thanks to Darcy Graham's try and belligerent Edinburgh defending.

Edinburgh have now won their last seven matches in all competitions and sit second in Pro14 Conference B in addition to their European success, despite a slow start to the season.

"We have grown as a team and individually and we've got better," Cockerill added.

"It was about could we cope with the expectation and being under pressure because we haven't previously. We have shown that this Edinburgh team is good enough to compete at this level.

"We are still developing. I think it is unrealistic for us to think we can win this European Cup."