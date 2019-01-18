Hamish Watson: Edinburgh & Scotland flanker suffers suspected broken hand

Watson, forced off in the first half of Edinburgh's win, has started 11 of Scotland's last 12 Tests

Edinburgh flanker Hamish Watson gave watching Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend cause for Six Nations concern after suffering a suspected broken hand in their win over Montpellier.

The open-side was forced off 28 minutes into the 19-10 Champions Cup win, which secured Edinburgh a last-eight spot.

Scotland open their campaign against Italy in a fortnight on 2 February.

"It looks like he may well have broken his hand," Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill told BBC Scotland.

"We don't know yet, we will have to see."

Watson, 27, has been a consistently excellent performer for his country since establishing himself two years ago, and has started 11 of Scotland's last 12 Tests.

Two other open-side flankers, Newcastle duo John Hardie and the uncapped Gary Graham, were also selected in a 39-man training squad for the Six Nations earlier this week, while Edinburgh team-mate Jamie Ritchie - mainly a blind-side - has also started there for Scotland.

But Watson's absence for any length of time would be a major blow.