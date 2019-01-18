Hamish Watson: Edinburgh & Scotland flanker suffers suspected broken hand
Edinburgh flanker Hamish Watson gave watching Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend cause for Six Nations concern after suffering a suspected broken hand in their win over Montpellier.
The open-side was forced off 28 minutes into the 19-10 Champions Cup win, which secured Edinburgh a last-eight spot.
Scotland open their campaign against Italy in a fortnight on 2 February.
"It looks like he may well have broken his hand," Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill told BBC Scotland.
"We don't know yet, we will have to see."
Watson, 27, has been a consistently excellent performer for his country since establishing himself two years ago, and has started 11 of Scotland's last 12 Tests.
Two other open-side flankers, Newcastle duo John Hardie and the uncapped Gary Graham, were also selected in a 39-man training squad for the Six Nations earlier this week, while Edinburgh team-mate Jamie Ritchie - mainly a blind-side - has also started there for Scotland.
But Watson's absence for any length of time would be a major blow.