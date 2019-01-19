Six Nations: England's Owen Farrell to undergo minor procedure on thumb

The 27-year-old is still expected to be fit for the Six Nations opener

England's preparations for their Six Nations opener against champions Ireland in Dublin have been hit by an injury to captain Owen Farrell.

Farrell, 27, has been withdrawn from Saracens' Champions Cup match against Glasgow and is having a minor procedure on his thumb on Saturday.

Sarries boss Mark McCall says the recovery period is 7 to 10 days.

Farrell is still expected to travel to Portugal for England's training camp next week.

