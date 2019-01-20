Allen Clarke: Ospreys have benefited from European experience

Ospreys lost four of their six games in this season's Challenge Cup

Ospreys coach Allen Clarke says his side will benefit from the experience given to younger players in Europe, despite losing four out of six games.

Clarke's side bowed out of the Challenge Cup despite a brave effort in their defeat in Pau.

The region still finished second in their group behind Worcester despite the 26-21 reverse.

"If there's going to be growth in us as a club, we've got to go through these games and experiences," said Clarke.

Clarke fielded experimental sides in all three Challenge Cup away matches.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has not played in the second-tier European competition, though other current Wales players have played in the home games.

"Maybe I need to share this with supporters, if you're an international player you play 16 games (for the region), and if you're an Alun Wyn Jones you play less than that," explained Clarke.

"I'm happy with the contribution of the senior Wales internationals and the way we're managing them.

He was left frustrated by the team's failure to finish with a victory, even though they would not have qualified as other results went against them.

"Our line-out malfunctioned in decent positions in the first half and our defence kept us in the game," Clarke added.

"We sorted that out at half-time and you saw what we could do, but ultimately we're quite frustrated not to win that game."

Former New Zealand outside-half Colin Slade coming on in the final quarter was "a good example of the disparity between the two squads in terms of experience," said Clarke.

"We had a lot of young players out there, we know at times we're going to have to take a bit of pain," he added.

"But we don't want to be just losing with valour, we're in the business of winning (games like that.)"

Ospreys now have to focus on finishing in the top three of their Pro14 conference to qualify for the play-offs and earn a place in next season's Champions Cup.

They currently lie third with eight games to play, but only lead Connacht on games won with the two sides level on points.