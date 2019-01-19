WRU National League and Cup results
12 January 2019
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
TWO EAST
Caerphilly 52 - 19 Abertillery B G
Caldicot 29 - 13 Abercarn
Newport HSOB 22 - 19 Blackwood
Pill Harriers 24 - 23 Croesyceiliog
Talywain P - P Monmouth
Ynysddu 6 - 27 Senghenydd
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercwmboi 6 - 11 Heol y Cyw
Aberdare 46 - 30 Cilfynydd
Cardiff Quins 14 - 45 Barry
Llanishen 26 - 26 Llantwit Fardre
St Peters 39 - 7 Abercynon
Taffs Well 31 - 19 Llanharan
TWO NORTH
COBRA 22 - 12 Wrexham
Nant Conwy II 34 - 14 Abergele
Newtown 40 - 7 Bangor
Rhyl 27 - 12 Colwyn Bay
Welshpool 5 - 43 Dolgellau
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Builth Wells 37 - 0 Cwmavon
Pencoed 10 - 34 Birchgrove
Porthcawl 6 - 9 Ystradgynlais
Resolven 26 - 28 Nantyffyllon
Seven Sisters 19 - 14 Nantymoel
Taibach 17 - 21 Morriston
TWO WEST
Mumbles P - P Loughor
Pembroke 25 - 8 Penclawdd
Pontarddulais 31 - 24 Fishguard
St Clears 3 - 34 Pontyberem
Tumble P - P Burry Port
THREE EAST A
Abergavenny 38 - 7 Machen
Abertysswg 17 - 16 RTB Ebbw Vale
Fleur De Lys 17 - 23 Garndiffaith
Nantyglo 12 - 10 Blaina
Tredegar Ironsides 14 - 7 Deri
Usk 8 - 12 Oakdale
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cowbridge 25 - 7 Penygraig
CR Cymry Caerdydd 33 - 5 Cefn Coed
Gwernyfed 15 - 36 Treharris
Pentyrch 13 - 10 Old Illtydians
Pontyclun 73 - 0 Penarth
Tylorstown 17 - 41 Fairwater
THREE NORTH
Menai Bridge 16 - 13 Holyhead
Mold II 19 - 29 Rhosllanerchrugog
Pwllheli II 48 - 5 Llangefni II
Shotton Steel 24 - 27 Flint
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 80 - 3 Penlan
Cwmgors 12 - 42 Pyle
Neath Athletic 0 - 83 Bridgend Sports
Swansea Uplands 54 - 0 Glais
Tonmawr 13 - 15 Abercrave
Vardre 52 - 15 Bryncoch
THREE WEST A
Cardigan 21 - 20 Llanybydder
Haverfordwest 10 - 13 Laugharne
Llangwm 7 - 7 Tregaron
Milford Haven 12 - 7 Aberaeron
Pembroke Dock Quins 19 - 10 St Davids
THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed 17 - 53 Llanhilleth
Chepstow 14 - 5 New Tredegar
Markham 12 - 34 New Panteg
Rhymney P - P St Julians HSOB
Whitehead 47 - 8 Blackwood Stars
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Canton 22 - 15 Treherbert
Glyncoch 12 - 51 Llantwit Major
Llandaff 20 - 24 Caerau Ely
Old Penarthians 27 - 22 Wattstown
St Albans 21 - 7 Llandaff North
Ynysowen 18 - 14 Tonyrefail
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Banwen 30 - 3 Alltwen
Briton Ferry 7 - 36 Bryncethin
Cefn Cribbwr 17 - 3 Rhigos
Crynant 24 - 52 Baglan
Glyncorrwg 21 - 29 Cwmllynfell
Pontycymmer 3 - 13 Pontrhydyfen
THREE WEST B
Amman United 41 - 5 New Dock Stars
Betws 10 - 20 Bynea
Llandeilo 78 - 0 Penybanc
Llangadog 32 - 20 Cefneithin
Nantgaredig 53 - 12 Llandybie
Trimsaran 12 - 8 Lampeter Town
THREE EAST C
Brynithel 38 - 0 Trefil
Crickhowell 34 - 7 Pontllanfraith
Malpas 8 - 43 Newport Saracens
Rogerstone 24 - 18 Crumlin
West Mon 7 - 31 Trinant
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla 28 - 7 Llanrumney
Cardiff Internationals 8 - 31 Ferndale
Llandrindod Wells 0 - 33 Hirwaun
Maesteg P - P Whitchurch
Sully View 7 - 46 Cardiff Saracens
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Fall Bay 21 - 22 Cwmtwrch
Furnace United 43 - 7 Tonna
Pantyffynnon 22 - 26 Pontardawe
Penygroes 17 - 8 Ogmore Vale
Pontyates 13 - 18 Cwmgwrach
THREE EAST D
Abersychan 17 - 0 Old Tyleryan
Bettws (Newport) 48 - 0 Girling
Cwmcarn United 8 - 67 Hollybush
Forgeside 3 - 36 Beaufort