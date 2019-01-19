WRU National League and Cup results

Welsh rugby

12 January 2019

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Swalec Championship

View full National Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

TWO EAST

Caerphilly 52 - 19 Abertillery B G

Caldicot 29 - 13 Abercarn

Newport HSOB 22 - 19 Blackwood

Pill Harriers 24 - 23 Croesyceiliog

Talywain P - P Monmouth

Ynysddu 6 - 27 Senghenydd

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercwmboi 6 - 11 Heol y Cyw

Aberdare 46 - 30 Cilfynydd

Cardiff Quins 14 - 45 Barry

Llanishen 26 - 26 Llantwit Fardre

St Peters 39 - 7 Abercynon

Taffs Well 31 - 19 Llanharan

TWO NORTH

COBRA 22 - 12 Wrexham

Nant Conwy II 34 - 14 Abergele

Newtown 40 - 7 Bangor

Rhyl 27 - 12 Colwyn Bay

Welshpool 5 - 43 Dolgellau

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Builth Wells 37 - 0 Cwmavon

Pencoed 10 - 34 Birchgrove

Porthcawl 6 - 9 Ystradgynlais

Resolven 26 - 28 Nantyffyllon

Seven Sisters 19 - 14 Nantymoel

Taibach 17 - 21 Morriston

TWO WEST

Mumbles P - P Loughor

Pembroke 25 - 8 Penclawdd

Pontarddulais 31 - 24 Fishguard

St Clears 3 - 34 Pontyberem

Tumble P - P Burry Port

THREE EAST A

Abergavenny 38 - 7 Machen

Abertysswg 17 - 16 RTB Ebbw Vale

Fleur De Lys 17 - 23 Garndiffaith

Nantyglo 12 - 10 Blaina

Tredegar Ironsides 14 - 7 Deri

Usk 8 - 12 Oakdale

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cowbridge 25 - 7 Penygraig

CR Cymry Caerdydd 33 - 5 Cefn Coed

Gwernyfed 15 - 36 Treharris

Pentyrch 13 - 10 Old Illtydians

Pontyclun 73 - 0 Penarth

Tylorstown 17 - 41 Fairwater

THREE NORTH

Menai Bridge 16 - 13 Holyhead

Mold II 19 - 29 Rhosllanerchrugog

Pwllheli II 48 - 5 Llangefni II

Shotton Steel 24 - 27 Flint

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 80 - 3 Penlan

Cwmgors 12 - 42 Pyle

Neath Athletic 0 - 83 Bridgend Sports

Swansea Uplands 54 - 0 Glais

Tonmawr 13 - 15 Abercrave

Vardre 52 - 15 Bryncoch

THREE WEST A

Cardigan 21 - 20 Llanybydder

Haverfordwest 10 - 13 Laugharne

Llangwm 7 - 7 Tregaron

Milford Haven 12 - 7 Aberaeron

Pembroke Dock Quins 19 - 10 St Davids

THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed 17 - 53 Llanhilleth

Chepstow 14 - 5 New Tredegar

Markham 12 - 34 New Panteg

Rhymney P - P St Julians HSOB

Whitehead 47 - 8 Blackwood Stars

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Canton 22 - 15 Treherbert

Glyncoch 12 - 51 Llantwit Major

Llandaff 20 - 24 Caerau Ely

Old Penarthians 27 - 22 Wattstown

St Albans 21 - 7 Llandaff North

Ynysowen 18 - 14 Tonyrefail

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Banwen 30 - 3 Alltwen

Briton Ferry 7 - 36 Bryncethin

Cefn Cribbwr 17 - 3 Rhigos

Crynant 24 - 52 Baglan

Glyncorrwg 21 - 29 Cwmllynfell

Pontycymmer 3 - 13 Pontrhydyfen

THREE WEST B

Amman United 41 - 5 New Dock Stars

Betws 10 - 20 Bynea

Llandeilo 78 - 0 Penybanc

Llangadog 32 - 20 Cefneithin

Nantgaredig 53 - 12 Llandybie

Trimsaran 12 - 8 Lampeter Town

THREE EAST C

Brynithel 38 - 0 Trefil

Crickhowell 34 - 7 Pontllanfraith

Malpas 8 - 43 Newport Saracens

Rogerstone 24 - 18 Crumlin

West Mon 7 - 31 Trinant

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla 28 - 7 Llanrumney

Cardiff Internationals 8 - 31 Ferndale

Llandrindod Wells 0 - 33 Hirwaun

Maesteg P - P Whitchurch

Sully View 7 - 46 Cardiff Saracens

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Fall Bay 21 - 22 Cwmtwrch

Furnace United 43 - 7 Tonna

Pantyffynnon 22 - 26 Pontardawe

Penygroes 17 - 8 Ogmore Vale

Pontyates 13 - 18 Cwmgwrach

THREE EAST D

Abersychan 17 - 0 Old Tyleryan

Bettws (Newport) 48 - 0 Girling

Cwmcarn United 8 - 67 Hollybush

Forgeside 3 - 36 Beaufort

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured