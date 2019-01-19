Premier 15s: Saracens Women maintain seven-point lead at the top

Bryony Cleall (left) was one of four Saracens try scorers against Gloucester-Hartpury

Saracens Women maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier 15s table with a 34-28 victory at Gloucester-Hartpury.

The hosts took the lead in the second minute through England's Tatyana Heard but Saracens recovered through Heard's international team-mate Sarah McKenna.

McKenna added a second moments later but Dyddgu Hywel brought it level.

Bryony Cleall then scored her 12th try of the season to hand Saracens the lead before the break.

Gloucester enjoyed a late flurry after Zoe Harrison slotted a penalty and Taz Bricknell bundled over, but tries from Hannah Casey and May Campbell saw the league leaders to hold on to victory.

A hat-trick from England's Jessica Breach saw second-placed Harlequins Ladies claim a comfortable 59-7 win over Richmond in the south-west London derby.

Red Roses scrum-half Leanne Riley scored two tries in the opening exchanges before five points apiece for Fiona Fletcher and Davinia Catlin saw Quins seal the bonus point and open up a 24-0 lead within half an hour.

From then it was the Breach show and she scored her first try five minutes from half-time.

The second arrived after the break in the left-hand corner and the hat-trick was completed late on, before England's Rowena Burnfield scored a consolation try for Richmond.

Wasps Ladies sealed a 43-12 win over Darlington Mowden Park Sharks to remain in the top four.

Kate Alder opened the scoring for the hosts in the second minute before Amy Cokayne, Lizzie Goulden, Louise Dodd and Abigail Dow capped off a 33-0 lead in an excellent first half.

The Sharks rallied through tries from Igemi Ekoku and Georgina Roberts, but Wasps held off the challenge as Kendall Templeman and Sarah Mitchelson crossed for the hosts.

Bethan Zeidler ran in a hat-trick as Loughborough Lightning kept up the pressure on the top two with a massive 76-8 victory over Firwood Waterloo Ladies - their 12th win of the season.

Zeidler was one of eight Loughborough try scorers in the first half as they raced into an emphatic 44-3 lead at the break.

Six more tries were scored by the hosts after the interval as a quickfire double by Zeidler saw her complete her hat-trick, although Firwood secured a consolation late on.

Bristol Bears Women claimed a third consecutive league win after they cruised past Worcester Valkyries 34-5 at home.

The impressive Clara Nielson opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Becky Hughes and Lucy Burgess saw Bristol take a 17-0 lead.

Lauren Leatherland reduced the gap to 12 points but Bristol sealed the bonus point before the interval courtesy of winger Burgess' second try.

An Esme Bird score and a second from Nielson meant the Bears move up to sixth while Worcester remain rooted to the foot of the table.