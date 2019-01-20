John Mulvihill: Cardiff Blues can be 'happy' with Euro campaign

John Mulvihill left his role with Japanese club Honda Heat in Japan to become Blues head coach

Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill says his side can take credit from the Champions Cup campaign despite not achieving quarter-final qualification.

Blues finished third in their pool, beating Lyon twice but losing four matches against Glasgow and Saracens.

It was the first time the Blues were back in Europe's top tier for five seasons.

"Our fans, players and board will be happy with the way we fronted up this year," said Mulvihill.

"For a squad that is not as deep as the teams we are playing, we can take some credit out of that."

This season has been one of Wales' most unsuccessful European campaigns with only seven wins and a worrying 14 defeats out of 24 games for the four regions in the two tournaments.

This comes after the Blues won the Challenge Cup last season and Scarlets reached the semi-finals of the Champions Cup.

Ospreys and Dragons only managed four wins in the second-string Challenge Cup this season.

Cardiff Blues lost four of their six games in Europe this season

In the Champions Cup, Cardiff Blues and Scarlets managed just three victories in 12 matches with both regions finishing third in their pools.

In contrast, three Irish and two Scottish teams have qualified for the Champions Cup quarter-finals with Leinster, Ulster and Munster being joined by Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Five Pro14 teams are in Europe's top eight but none of them Welsh.

"It is about making sure our squads are deep enough to cover when boys are away or we have injuries," said Mulvihill.

"It is the luck of the draw as well depending who you get.

"There are some big teams in Europe and we have to understand where we are at and where we are going to be in a couple of years time.

"All the Welsh regions have done quite well in the competitions they have been in with some good wins.

"It is about stringing them together and going deeper in the competition. We need to get back in this competition to have another crack at it next year."