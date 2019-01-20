Champions Cup: Ulster to face Leinster in quarter-finals

Ulster's Iain Henderson in action against Leinster

Ulster will face defending champions and Irish interprovincial rivals Leinster in the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup.

Leinster will enjoy home advantage in Dublin on the final weekend in March after topping Pool One thanks to their 37-19 win over Wasps on Sunday.

Ulster finished runners-up to Racing 92 in Pool Four to qualify for the last eight for the first time since 2014.

Dan McFarland's side won five of their six matches in the pool stage.

In the other quarter-finals of the competition, Racing will host Toulouse, Saracens will be at home to Glasgow and Edinburgh will entertain Munster.

The Ulster-Leinster tie will be staged at the Aviva Stadium, with the exact date and kick-off time still to be announced.

The Irish provinces met in the final of the European competition in 2012 when Leinster came out on top.

Ulster progressed to the knockout stages in style on Saturday with a gutsy 14-13 comeback win over Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

They had to wait for the outcome of Sunday's final Pool One games however to find out the identity of their quarter-final opposition, with Racing their other potential opponents prior to Leinster's victory over Wasps and Toulouse's 20-17 triumph over Bath.

Leinster emerged as third seeds for the last-eight stage after the qualifying fixtures, with Ulster sixth in the standings. Munster were fifth seeds.

The winner of the match will be away to either Racing or Toulouse in the semi-finals, while Saracens or Glasgow will be at home to Edinburgh or Munster.