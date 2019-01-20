Ireland v England: Brad Shields a doubt for Six Nations opener

Shields was born in New Zealand but qualifies for England through his parents

Six Nations: Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday 2 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live

Flanker Brad Shields is a doubt for England's Six Nations opener against Ireland after pulling out of Wasps' Champions Cup match against Leinster.

The 27-year-old, who started England's autumn internationals against South Africa, New Zealand and Australia, has a side strain according to his club.

They did not offer a time-frame for his return from the injury.

England are already waiting on the fitness of fly-half Owen Farrell, who is to have minor surgery on his thumb.

Farrell is due to be back in action in seven to 10 days, a recovery that would enable him to play against the defending champions and Grand Slam winners in Dublin on 2 February.

However the ligament repair may prevent him from working with his team-mates on a training camp in Portugal that begins on Wednesday.

While Chris Robshaw and Sam Underhill are out of contention for the meeting with Ireland, coach Eddie Jones' back-row options have been bolstered by the return of Billy Vunipola and Tom Curry from arm and ankle injuries respectively and Nathan Hughes from a suspension.