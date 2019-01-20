Champions Cup: Saracens and Glasgow paired again as holders Leinster host Ulster
Saracens and Glasgow Warriors have been paired again in the Champions Cup after the quarter-final draw.
Warriors lost to the 2017 winners at Allianz Park on Sunday to finish second in Pool 3.
Holders Leinster host Ulster, while two other Pro14 sides also meet as Munster travel to take on Edinburgh.
The final quarter-final is an all-French affair as Racing 92 host Toulouse, with ties played over the final weekend in March.
Champions Cup quarter-final draw
Edinburgh v Munster
Leinster v Ulster
Racing 92 v Toulouse
Saracens v Glasgow Warriors