Jack Nowell, Henry Slade and Luke Cowan-Dickie: England trio sign new Exeter Chiefs deals

Jack Nowell became Exeter Chiefs' first British & Irish Lion on the 2017 tour of New Zealand

England internationals Jack Nowell, Henry Slade and Luke Cowan-Dickie have all signed new two-year contracts with Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs.

The deals will keep the trio, all 25, at Sandy Park until the end of the 2020-21 season.

"We are hoping they can be a core element of what the team can go on to achieve over the next five or six years," said Chiefs boss Rob Baxter.

All three are part of the national squad for the forthcoming Six Nations.

England start their campaign against reigning champions Ireland in Dublin on 2 February.

Wing Nowell, centre Slade and hooker Cowan-Dickie all came through the club's academy and helped the Chiefs win the Premiership title for the first time in 2017, beating Wasps 23-20 in the final.

"All three guys said right from the beginning that their intentions were to stay at Exeter and that they wanted to stay with us long term," added Baxter.

"All it really came down to is just finding that right balance in that they feel appreciated here, and we feel that they are right value for us."

Nowell has 29 England caps, Slade has 17 and Cowan-Dickie has played seven internationals.