Six Nations: Ireland call up Quinn Roux as Tadgh Beirne suffers injury setback

Roux captained Connacht to victory over Bordeaux on Saturday

Connacht's Quinn Roux has been called up to replace injured back row Tadgh Beirne in Ireland's Six Nations squad.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has added Roux to his panel after Beirne was ruled out of the first two rounds of the competition with a knee injury.

The in-form Munster lock suffered the injury in Saturday's Champions Cup win over Exeter.

Leinster winger Adam Byrne will travel with Schmidt's squad to this week's training camp in Portugal.

He will provide cover for Munster's Andrew Conway, who will be unable to train this week after picking up a knock at the weekend but is expected to be fit again next week.

Jack Conan will continue his treatment at Leinster this week and will be fully fit to train next week, while his club teammates Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath will remain at home in order to gain game time in the Pro14 this weekend.

Ireland begin the defence of their Six Nations title at home to England on 2 February and follow that with a trip to Scotland a week later.