Mike Cuddy declared bankrupt as wife Simone takes over Neath RFC

Neath have played at The Gnoll since the early 1870s

Ex-company boss Mike Cuddy has been declared personally bankrupt and his wife Simone has taken over as sole director of troubled Neath RFC.

Supporters of the Principality Premiership club have been calling for Cuddy to relinquish control this season to allow new owners to take over.

The Cuddy Group, a demolition and civil engineering firm, collapsed in July 2018 while the Neath owner was ill.

Simone Cuddy was previously a Neath director from 2003-2007.

