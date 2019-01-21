Under-20s Six Nations: Wales name inexperienced squad

Captain Tommy Reffell is among 13 squad members tested at international Under-20s level

Wales head coach Gareth Williams has named an inexperienced squad for the Under-20s Six Nations Championship.

Nineteen members of the 32-man squad have not played at this level before, as Williams looks ahead to this year's Junior World Championship in Argentina.

"I've been really impressed with the boys attitude and not just the players who have been successful," he said

Wales begin their campaign against the junior world champions, France on Sunday, 3 February.

Fixtures

Sunday, 3 February: France U20s v Wales U20s (Stade de la Rabine, Vannes; 15:00 GMT)

Sunday, 10 February: Italy U20s v Wales U20s (Stadio Danilo Martelli,Mantua; 15:00 GMT)

Friday, 22 February: Wales U20s v England U20s, (Stadiwm Zip World, Colwyn Bay; 19:05 GMT)

Friday, 8 March: Scotland U20s v Wales U20s (Meggetland, Edinburgh 19:30 GMT)

Friday, 15 March: Wales U20s v Ireland U20s, (Stadiwm Zip World, Colwyn Bay; 19:05 GMT)

Wales Under-20s

Forwards: Tom Devine (Dragons), Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Nick English (Bristol Bears), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Cameron Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Will Griffiths (Dragons), Jac Price (Scarlets), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Blues), Morgan Jones (Scarlets), Ed Scragg (Dragons), Iestyn Rees (Scarlets), Ellis Thomas (Llanelli RFC), Tommy Reffell - (Captain, Leicester), Jac Morgan (Scarlets), Taine Basham (Dragons).

Backs: Harri Morgan (Ospreys), Jamie Hill (Cardiff Blues), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons), Cai Evans (Ospreys), Sam Costelow (Leicester), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler (Ospreys), Tom Hoppe (Dragons), Dewi Cross (Ospreys), Deon Smith (Dragons), Caine Woolerton (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Alex Morgan (Gloucester), Tomi Lewis (Scarlets), Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues).