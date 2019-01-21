Sioned Harries: Wales Women number eight a Six Nations doubt with ankle injury

Sioned Harries scored against Canada in Wales' autumn series

Experienced number eight Sioned Harries is a doubt for Wales' Six Nations opener against France after injuring her ankle in a warm-up international.

The 29-year-old Worcester forward was taken off during Wales' 29-19 loss to Ireland at Donnybrook's Energia Park on Sunday.

Head coach Rowland Phillips said Wales are "awaiting scan results and further assessment".

Wales begin their campaign against the 2018 Grand Slam winners on 2 February.

Wales women are aiming for a run of Six Nations wins according to fly-half Elinor Snowsill

Harries has been capped 55 times for Wales and her injury was what Phillips described as the "only negative" in Sunday's performance, which saw a brace of tries for winger Jasmine Joyce and one for hooker Kelsey Jones.

The result followed an encouraging autumn series for Wales who beat South Africa and Hong Kong before a hard-fought loss to Canada.

"Sunday's match against Ireland Women was a very positive exercise as part of our Six Nations preparation," said Phillips.

"It was good to remind ourselves of the intensity of international rugby, especially in the contact area, and was an excellent hit-out for all involved."