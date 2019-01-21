Iain Henderson to miss Ireland's opening Six Nations games with finger injury

Ulster lock Iain Henderson is set to miss Ireland's opening Six Nations games against England and Scotland because of a finger injury.

Henderson sustained the injury in Ulster's European win over Leicester on Saturday and the province says he is likely to be out "for several weeks".

Other Ulster injury worries include back row Sean Reidy requiring a hand operation following the Leicester game.

Marcell Coetzee will also have a scan on a hamstring injury later on Monday.

Number eight Coetzee started in the back row alongside flanker Reidy in Saturday's 14-13 comeback win at Welford Road.

In addition, Ulster fly-half Billy Burns was concussed in Saturday's game and will follow the return to play protocols.

Henderson's finger injury is unrelated to the thumb injury which kept him out for a number of weeks before he returned to the Ulster side for the Leicester contest.

Ireland start the defence of their Six Nations campaign at home to England on 2 February before taking on Scotland away a week later.

Joe Schmidt is also without injured Munster lock Tadhg Beirne, which led to Connacht's Quinn Roux being drafted into the Ireland squad on Monday.

More to follow.