European Champions Cup: Moore says underdogs Ulster will relish Leinster tie

Marty Moore's try helped Ulster fight back to beat Leicester 14-13 on Saturday

Prop Marty Moore says Ulster will enjoy their underdogs status for the European Champions Cup quarter-final against holders Leinster in late March.

Moore points out Ulster were not tipped to qualify from a pool that included two of last year's semi-finalists Racing 92 and Scarlets plus Leicester.

"Everybody had kind of written us off with Leicester, Racing and Scarlets in there," said the ex-Leinster player.

"That just instilled a sense of us wanting to prove people wrong."

'We know each other inside out'

Moore, 27, is among several members of the Ulster squad who had stints at Leinster but he plays down suggestions that insider knowledge could be a major factor in the European quarter-final.

"There are guys in our squad that have played a lot more recently for Leinster," adds Moore, who featured for Leinster between 2012 and 2016 before a two-season stint with Wasps prior to his arrival at Ulster.

"Jordi Murphy and Ian Nagle have been part of that [Leinster] set-up in the recent past.

"But we know them [Leinster] inside out but they know us the same way.

"We know what is going to come down the tracks against Leinster. We've played there before and whether it's the RDS or the Aviva Stadium at Lansdowne Road, it's a big challenge but one we're already looking forward to.

"It's one of those days when there doesn't tend to be a lot of surprises. It just comes down to who wants it more and who pulls up the shirt sleeves and works the harder."

Media playback is not supported on this device McFarland ready for Leinster test in quarter-finals

Ulster fight back to beat Leicester

Ulster looked in danger of blowing their chance to qualify of making the last eight in Europe's premier club competition as they trailed 13-0 at half-time in Saturday's final pool match against Leicester at Welford Road.

However, a Moore try helped Ulster clinch a 14-13 comeback success which meant that Dan McFarland's side did not have to wait until Munster's contest against Exeter on Sunday to see whether they had booked a last-eight berth.

"We spoke about it at half-time that our quarter-final spot was in our hands. It was up to us to go out and take it," added Moore.

"If we don't win the game, we're leaving it in the hands of other teams. Do we want to be a team that takes things for themselves or do we want to rely on others?"

McFarland wants Ulster to focus on Benetton

Ulster coach McFarland didn't get into specifics on Monday but it appears his half-time team talk was to the point on Saturday.

"We didn't play very well in the first half. It was pretty clear to most people the breakdown and our contact work wasn't good enough," said McFarland.

"We had an emphasis on that we wanted to be in the quarter-finals on merit and we didn't want to be sitting there watching Munster [on Sunday]."

But while delighted by his team's five wins out of six in what was regarded as the pool of death, the Ulster coach insists his squad must quickly regain their focus for Friday's Pro14 home game against a much-improved Benetton side.

"For me that's equally important. We've got to win over the next few games to seal our place in a [Pro14] play-off.

"We're in a conference of seven teams, three of whom are playing in a Champions Cup quarter-final, a fourth were Champions Cup semi-finalists last year and a fifth, Treviso, who sit two points ahead of us.

"We're in fifth place but second to fifth spans two points. We beat Treviso over there which was a really important and good victory but it's very important we win this weekend.

"We want to be in position where we're in control of our own destiny in terms of finishing ahead of Treviso."