Ulster Rugby: Young players embracing first team opportunities says Michael Lowry

Jacob Stockdale, Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune are among Ulster's promising contingent of young players

Ulster's young players can spearhead the province's drive towards a Pro14 play-off berth in the absence of some of the squad's senior players, says versatile back Michael Lowry.

The 20-year-old is one of a number of academy players to have broken into the first team set-up under Dan McFarland.

Having qualified for the last eight of the Champions Cup, Ulster's attentions now return to the league.

They currently sit fifth in Pro14 Conference B.

McFarland's side will be without a number of key players in the coming weeks, including the six members of the squad set to take part in Ireland's bid to retain the Six Nations.

The competition, which will conclude on 16 March, could see the international contingent missing half of Ulster's eight remaining Pro14 fixtures.

Lowry featured off the bench as Ulster secured their quarter-final place with a comeback win over Leicester on Saturday while fellow academy players Eric O'Sullivan and Robert Baloucoune started the game.

"I think because there are so many young boys coming through, it makes you feel more comfortable," said Lowry, who has operated at full-back and fly-half.

"The experiences that we have earned so far will hopefully stand us in good stead through [the rest of] the season."

Like Lowy, Baloucoune has impressed since making his first team bow scoring in each of his last three appearances including crucial tries in Ulster's final two European pool fixtures, while O'Sullivan has seemingly established himself as Ulster's first choice loose-head prop.

Angus Kernohan, Angus Curtis and James Hume have also featured throughout the campaign and will be hopeful of more game-time before the end of the season.

"There's a lot of caps already earned from the young players this year and that takes a bit of pressure off us," Lowry said.

With Leinster boasting a 19-point advantage at the top of Conference B Ulster sit in a chasing pack of four teams, separated by just two points, who are vying for a second or third placed finished that would see them qualify for the play-offs.

McFarland's side welcome Benetton, who currently occupy third place, to the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.