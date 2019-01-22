New deal delays could cost Ospreys players, says Rob McCusker

Rob McCusker played for Scarlets and London Irish before joining Ospreys in the 2016-17 season

Ospreys flanker Rob McCusker believes a delay in a new funding deal between the Welsh Rugby Union and the four regions could mean his side losing players.

He says players hoped the deal would be finalised before Christmas.

"Project Reset" includes a proposed pay banding system which would replace National Dual Contracts.

"They've (players) got to look after themselves, they can't wait for the union forever, but I'm sure it'll be sorted soon," said McCusker.

"We may end up losing players who would liked to have stayed."

The Welsh Rugby Union and the regions have been in talks with the players' governing body, Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA), about a salary banding system from next season.

Also on the agenda is a different funding model for the regions with budgets not yet set for next season.

"It's dragged on and before you know it we're going to be in March.

"Other clubs who are not affected are wanting decisions from people and it's just a bit unfair on the boys not being able to have their full options to decide from."

Ospreys backs coach Matt Sherratt says Project Reset is not something he is worried about in the short term.

"I'll be perfectly honest with you, for me it sounds like a James Bond film," said Sheratt.

"I don't really take any notice... I'm busy coaching.

"It's for the people who've got a lot more responsibility outside of the game than I have."