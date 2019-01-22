Ross Moriarty: Dragons prepare for Munster clash without concussed Wales back-rower

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Munster Rugby Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, January 26 Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary online and the BBC Sport app

Dragons are preparing for their Pro14 game against Munster on Saturday without concussed Wales back-rower Ross Moriarty.

The British and Irish Lions number eight has not played since 15 December and is with Wales' Six Nations squad.

Wales coach Warren Gatland had suggested Moriarty may be free to play for Dragons ahead of Wales facing France in Paris on 1 February.

Dragons interim boss Ceri Jones says he has not been told if that will happen.

"We haven't heard anything as of yet," said Jones.

"We'd certainly want Ross Moriarty in our side, but we are carrying on as we would without him.

"We are prepping like we are not going to get him, because I have not heard anything from the Wales camp to suggest that we might."

There is only a six-day turnaround between Dragons' match against Munster in Newport and Wales' Six Nations opener against France.

Wales will be hoping Moriarty is fit to pack down at eight with Bath back-rower Taulupe Faletau set to miss most of the tournament with a broken arm.

If Moriarty is not available, Josh Navidi would be favourite to pack down in the middle of the back-row with Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Seb Davies providing the other options.

Tyler Morgan was left out of Wales 2019 Six Nations squad

Dragons will have Wales centre Tyler Morgan available after he missed the last two weeks with a niggling knee injury.

Morgan played in Wales' 74-24 win over Tonga in November, but was left out of the Six Nations squad in favour of the returning Scott Williams.

Morgan is set to replace Adam Warren, who has a foot problem suffered in the 49-7 Challenge Cup home defeat against Clermont Auvergne last Friday.

"It's nice have players of quality that you can bring back into the squad," said Jones.

"We all know about how explosive Tyler can be on his day - he has that outside break and that little bit of X-factor."