Perry Humphreys: Worcester Warriors winger signs new contract

Perry Humphreys has scored 12 tries in 56 appearances since making his Worcester Warriors debut

Worcester Warriors winger Perry Humphreys has signed a new two-year contract with the Premiership club.

Humphreys, 24, joined Warriors from Leicester Tigers' academy in 2014.

He has scored 12 tries in 56 games since making his Worcester debut in October 2014 during their Championship-winning campaign, but he is yet to cross the whitewash this season.

Humphreys is the 14th member of the current Warriors squad to sign a new contract in the past month.

Director of Rugby Alan Solomons said: "Pez is a very talented young player who has played some outstanding rugby this season.

"He is a good all-round footballer with pace to burn and we're all delighted that he is staying put."