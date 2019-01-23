Jake Ball's Wales release a boost for Scarlets' Leinster trip

Gareth Davies scored when Scarlets beat Leinster in round two in September 2018

Guinness Pro14: Leinster Rugby v Scarlets Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, January 25 Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Report BBC Sport online and the BBC Sport app

Scarlets will have Wales lock Jake Ball available for their Pro14 trip to defending champions Leinster on Friday.

Ball is the only member of Warren Gatland's Six Nations squad released ahead of Wales' opener against France on 1 February.

Scarlets are fourth in Conference B, and with eight rounds remaining head coach Wayne Pivac is targeting six wins to make the play-offs.

He said Leinster will be a "stern test", but they travel with confidence.

Pivac could also have scrum-half Jonathan Evans back from injury, while Wales flanker James Davies is targeting the trip to Benetton on 16 February.

Leinster ended Scarlets' European Champions Cup dream in the semi-final last season before beating them in the Pro14 final, but Scarlets were 23-21 winners at Parc y Scarlets at the start of this season.

"It was a big positive for us," said Pivac.

"They're a very good side, a very complete side. They're strong across the board and not only the top side, but when they've got a lot of players away."

After a dip in form caused by a well-documented injury crisis, Pivac is confident they are "heading in the right direction".

"It's a big game for both sides. Their players that play when their internationals are away get excited like our guys do and they know they've got a job to do."