Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Connacht (Sat)

Kristian Dacey was named Blues captain for the rest of the season in December after Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins was ruled out with a knee injury

Guinness Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Connacht Venue: Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, report on BBC Sport online and app.

Wales hooker Kristian Dacey returns to captain Cardiff Blues for Saturday's home Pro14 match against Connacht.

Dacey suffered a shoulder injury at the beginning of January and his return is one of eight changes from last week's Champions Cup victory over Lyon.

Connacht make 10 changes from the side that beat Bordeaux, with second row Cillian Gallagher set to make his first start of the season.

The Irish province are five points ahead of the Blues in Conference A.

Shane Lewis-Hughes makes his first league start for the Blues, alongside Olly Robinson and Nick Williams in the back row.

Robinson steps into the number seven jersey, while Brad Thyer and George Earle are also introduced to the pack.

Steven Shingler and Lloyd Williams resume their half-back partnership, with Matthew Morgan the other change in the backline.

Denis Buckley starts in the front row for Connacht alongside Finlay Bealham and Dave Heffernan.

Gallagher will pack down with James Cannon, while in the back row captain Jarrad Butler returns at number eight alongside flankers Eoin McKeon and Colby Fainga'a.

Scrum-half James Mitchell partners David Horwitz at half-back.

Tiernan O'Halloran is at full-back with Matt Healy and Cian Kelleher on the wings, and on-loan centre Tom Daly starts his second game of the season alongside Kyle Godwin in the midfield.

"This is our first chance to have a real crack at them" said Blues head coach John Mulvihill.

"If we win this week it puts us in touch with third place. If we lose it's like an eight to 10 point turnaround for us, so it's important we get off to a good start and put them under a lot of pressure.

"They're missing a few key players and so are we, but our depth is quite good in those areas so we'll be able to put out a good team."

Having won eight of their last 10 games, Connacht are in good form but head coach Andy Friend is taking nothing for granted.

"We know what a tough team Cardiff are to play, especially when they are at home," he said.

"These inter-conference games have a huge bearing on the overall standings in the Pro14 so we are fully aware of the importance of the fixture."

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Owen Lane, Harri Millard, Rey Lee-Lo, Aled Summerhill; Steven Shingler, Lloyd Williams; Brad Thyer, Kristian Dacey (capt), Dmitri Arhip, George Earle, Rory Thornton, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Olly Robinson, Nick Williams.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Rhys Carré, Scott Andrews, Macauley Cook, James Botham, Lewis Jones, Dan Fish, Willis Halaholo.

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran; Cian Kelleher, Kyle Godwin, Tom Daly, Matt Healy; David Horwitz, James Mitchell; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, James Cannon, Cillian Gallagher, Eoin McKeon, Colby Fainga'a, Jarrad Butler (capt).

Replacements: Tom McCartney, Matthew Burke, Dominic Robertson McCoy, Joe Maksymiw, Paul Boyle, Angus Lloyd, Conor Fitzgerald, Stephen Fitzgerald.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

AR1: Adam Jones (WRU) AR2: Lloyd Linton (SRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)