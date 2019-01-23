Six Nations 2019: Pick your Wales team to play France

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is greeted by fans after Wales' win over Australia in November 2018

Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales kick-off the 2019 Six Nations against France on 1 February in a match coach Warren Gatland has targeted as their most important of the tournament.

The New Zealander is taking Wales into the championship for the last time after 11 years in charge and believes a Friday night win in Paris potentially is the key to the title.

He has injuries and selection headaches as he prepares for his final French test.

Has Cardiff Blues' Tomos Williams done enough to edge ahead of Gareth Davies at scrum-half, with the Scarlets man recovering from his thigh injury?

Will Gareth Anscombe or Dan Biggar get the nod at fly-half.

Where will Liam Williams start - if at all? On the wing or at full-back with doubts over the fitness of Leigh Halfpenny?

And who will line-up alongside Jonathan Davies in the centre with Scott Williams battling to be fit in time?

And with a host of injuries in the back row, how will Gatland deploy his still considerable talent at the back of the scrum?

