Six Nations 2019: Back Leigh Halfpenny ruled out of Wales' opener with France

Wales back Leigh Halfpenny has not played since suffering concussion in November's win over Australia
Six Nations: France v Wales
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Wales' opening Six Nations game away to France in Paris on Friday, 1 February.

The 30-year-old British and Irish Lions back has not played since suffering concussion in the win over Australia on 10 November.

Scrum-half Gareth Davies and centre Scott Williams are also major injury doubts to face Les Bleus.

Scarlets lock Jake Ball is the only player in the 39-man squad released back to his region this weekend.

His team-mate Rhys Patchell has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, but Scarlets say the 25-year-old back is "about a week away" from a return - giving him a chance of figuring at Stade de France.

More to follow.

