Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys (Fri)

Nick Grigg has been in good form for Glasgow, but his release to play suggests he won't start for Scotland against Italy

Guinness Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, January 25 Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Radio Scotland MW/DAB/ and the BBC Sport app and website

Glasgow and Ospreys are both without their frontline internationals but seven Scotland squad players start for Warriors in Friday's Pro14 match.

Nick Grigg, Lee Jones, Alex Allan, Tim Swinson, Rob Harley, Matt Smith and Adam Ashe start with Alex Dunbar, Jamie Bhatti and D'Arcy Rae on the bench.

Outside-half Sam Davies will captain Ospreys and will be partnered by Tom Habberfield at half-back.

Centre Cory Allen, hooker Scott Baldwin and flanker Olly Cracknell all return.

Cracknell's return allows James King to shift from lock from the back row, while Luke Morgan takes over on the wing with Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler dropping to the bench.

Only centre Grigg, prop Siua Halanukonuka, lock Swinson and back-row Harley remain in the Glasgow side from last week's European Champions Cup loss to Saracens.

None of the Scotland players released are likely to start against Italy in next week's Six Nations opener.

Eleven other Warriors - including Jonny Gray, Grant Stewart, Ryan Wilson and Sam Johnson, who all suffered injuries against Saracens last week - have remained with the national squad.

Glasgow are also without another nine other players through injury, with wing DTH van der Merwe (hip), flanker Chris Fusaro (neck) and prop Oli Kebble (illness) joining the unavailable list.

Ospreys fly-half Sam Davies kicked 10 points in their home defeat to Glasgow in November

Teams

Glasgow: Ruaridh Jackson; Lee Jones, Nick Grigg, Stafford McDowall, Niko Matawalu; Brandon Thomson, Nick Frisby; Alex Allan, Kevin Bryce, Siua Halanukonuka, Tim Swinson, Scott Cummings, Rob Harley (capt), Matt Smith, Adam Ashe.

Replacements: Robbie Smith, Jamie Bhatti, D'Arcy Rae, Tevita Tameilau, Thomas Gordon, Robbie Nairn, Alex Dunbar, Rory Hughes.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Hanno Dirksen, Johnny Kotze, Cory Allen, Luke Morgan; Sam Davies (capt), Tom Habberfield; Gareth Thomas, Scott Baldwin, Tom Botha, Lloyd Ashley, James King, Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross, Rob McCusker.

Replacements: Scott Otten, Rowan Jenkins, Gheorghe Gajion, Will Griffiths, Will Jones, Matthew Aubrey, Luke Price, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler.

Referee: John Lacey (IRFU)

AR1: Dave Sutherland (SRU), AR2: Rob Sullivan (IRFU)

TMO: Charles Samson (SRU)