Gareth Anscombe: Cardiff Blues confident on new deal for fly-half

Gareth Anscombe is the son of former Auckland and Ulster coach Mark Anscombe

Cardiff Blues are confident they can persuade Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe to stay at the region next season.

Anscombe's national dual contract comes to an end after the World Cup in Japan and the Blues are keen he signs a new deal.

"We have been talking with Gareth and his agent for quite a while and he understands we are very keen to keep him," said head coach John Mulvihill.

"It needs something quite special for him to move."

When asked whether he was confident of keeping him, Mulvihill said: "I think so. We haven't really strayed too far down the track on anything that's been really negative.

"We just work on making sure, when we give our offer, it's the best we can give. I'm sure him and his agent will be happy with that.

"He's an integral part of my group and our success going forward. He acknowledges that and all his mates play for the Blues, he lives in the area and his mum is from Cardiff."

Mulvihill believes staying in Wales to play for the national side will be a key factor in Anscombe's decision.

"He doesn't want to go and play in the English Premiership because he wants to play Test rugby here for Wales, not just for this World Cup, he wants to go on," said Mulvihill.

"He believes he could play again in four years so we just need to sit down and iron out the final detail. Hopefully, we will have a decision sooner than later."

Anscombe started three of Wales four autumn internationals 2018 victories and could be partnered by Blues scrum-half Tomos Williams in the Six Nations opener against France in Paris on 1 February.

Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies is a major doubt after suffering a quad injury with Williams favourite to start at Stade de France with Aled Davies also in the squad.