Pro 14: Southern Kings v Edinburgh (Sat)

Edinburgh winger Duhan Van der Merwe is rested for the Southern Kings clash

Guinness Pro14: Southern Kings v Edinburgh Venue: Madibaz Stadium, Port Elizabeth Date: Saturday, January 26 Kick-off: 17:15 GMT

Three Scotland squad players will start for Edinburgh in their Pro14 clash with Southern Kings.

Uncapped Dave Cherry, James Crosbie and Chris Dean were released from the Six Nations camp this week.

Head coach Richard Cockerill makes nine changes from the Champions Cup win over Montpellier.

Pierre Schoeman, Bill Mata, Henry Pyrgos and Dean all retain their places, as do James Johnstone and Jaco van der Walt.

But Scotland contingent Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Ben Toolis, Blair Kinghorn and Darcy Graham are unavailable, while Hamish Watson has a fractured hand.

Fraser McKenzie returns in the second-row to captain the side and Dougie Fife plays at full-back.

Johnstone is on the wing rather than in his usual centre berth, with Tom Brown on the other wing as Duhan Van der Merwe is rested.

Cockerill's in-form side are looking to consolidate second place in Conference B, with just two points covering the four sides behind runaway leaders Leinster.

"We've had a tough and intense week of training in Port Elizabeth and the boys are looking forward to going up against a combative Southern Kings side," the head coach said.

"The players should take credit for our good run of form, but we've got to back it up. We certainly won't take our opponents lightly."

Southern Kings lost 38-0 at Murrayfield earlier this month, with Edinburgh looking to stretch their winning run to eight matches in all competitions.

The South African hosts have won just one game all season, a surprise 38-28 home success against Glasgow in September.

The Teams

Southern Kings: Banda Masixole, Penxe Yaw, Klaasen Harlon, Kruger Tertius, Basson Bjorn, Dukisa Ntabeni, Ungerer Stefan, Ferreira Schalk, Willemse Michael, Pupuma Luvuyo, Van Schalkwyk Andries, Astle John-Charles, Velleman Cyril John, Burger Martinus, Ntsila Andisa

Replacements: Van Rooyen Alandre, Mguca Lupumlo, Tshakweni Alulutho, Greeff Stephan,Brown Henry, Pretorius Sarel, Pretorius Bader, Rokoua Meli

Edinburgh: Dougie Fife, Tom Brown, George Taylor, Chris Dean, James Johnstone, Jaco van der Walt, Henry Pyrgos, Pierre Schoeman, David Cherry, Pietro Ceccarelli, Fraser McKenzie, Callum Hunter-Hill, Luke Crosbie, Ally Miller, Viliame Mata

Replacements: Ross Ford, Darryl Marfo, Murray McCallum, Jamie Hodgson, Mungo Mason, Nathan Fowles, Simon Hickey, Juan Pablo Socino