Apakuki Ma'afu: Jersey Reds centre given four-week ban for dangerous tackle

Apakuki Ma'afu joined Jersey reds in December 2016

Jersey Reds' Tonga international centre Apakuki Ma'afu has been suspended for four weeks for a dangerous tackle.

The 31-year-old, who played three times for his country in the summer of 2016, was cited after Jersey's win against Bedford in the Championship last week.

Ma'afu denied dangerously tackling Ryan Huttler in the second half of the game, but was found guilty of the offence by an independent disciplinary panel.

He will not be able to play again until 19 February.

"The act of foul play was deemed reckless by the panel," said panel chairman chair Dr Julian Morris.

"It was accepted by the player that he had made contact with the opposition player's head and therefore the mandatory entry point of mid-range was applied.

"The player had not accepted the charge, but otherwise was entitled to mitigation to reflect his clear record, good character and remorse for the outcome of the tackle. The entry point was reduced by two weeks as a result."