Lee Dickson: Former England, Northampton and Newcastle scrum-half to retire

Lee Dickson
Lee Dickson played 256 games for Northampton between 2008 and 2017 and won the last of his 18 England caps against New Zealand in June 2014

Former England scrum-half Lee Dickson is to retire at the end of the season.

The ex-Newcastle and Northampton player, 33, is currently with Bedford in the Championship.

Dickson scored tries in Northampton's 2010 LV= Cup final and 2013 Premiership final wins and earned 18 England caps.

"This has really been one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make and one that I haven't made lightly," said Dickson, who moved to Bedford in the summer of 2017.

Dickson will take up a role as master in charge of rugby at Barnard Castle School in Durham, which he and brother Karl, who is also a former Premiership player and now a referee, attended.

