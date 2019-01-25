Lee Dickson: Former England, Northampton and Newcastle scrum-half to retire
- From the section Rugby Union
Former England scrum-half Lee Dickson is to retire at the end of the season.
The ex-Newcastle and Northampton player, 33, is currently with Bedford in the Championship.
Dickson scored tries in Northampton's 2010 LV= Cup final and 2013 Premiership final wins and earned 18 England caps.
"This has really been one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make and one that I haven't made lightly," said Dickson, who moved to Bedford in the summer of 2017.
Dickson will take up a role as master in charge of rugby at Barnard Castle School in Durham, which he and brother Karl, who is also a former Premiership player and now a referee, attended.